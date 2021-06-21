Nigerian troops kill over 20 Boko Haram militants

ABUJA, June 21 — Nigerian army on Monday said troops in the country’s northeast region killed over 20 Boko Haram militants in an operation aimed at rooting out the group from their camps.

Army spokesperson Onyema Nwachukwu said in a statement that the militants were hit in their camp around Wartek in the general area of Lambua forest located in the northern state of Borno on Sunday.

The troops acted on credible intelligence and penetrated deep into the Lambua forest during that operation with support from the Nigerian air force, Onyema said.

“The gallant troops overran the position of the terrorists with a heavy volume of fire from both land and air, killing over 20 insurgents,” he said.

They also recovered heavy fighting equipment from the militants, he disclosed.

Boko Haram has been trying to establish an Islamist state in northeastern Nigeria since 2009. The terror group has also extended its attacks to other countries in the Lake Chad Basin.

– Xinhua