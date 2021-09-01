South Africa working to address scarce, critical skills: minister

JOHANNESBURG, September 1 — South Africa has strengthened the curricula of universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges to meet the requirement by the national economy and the world, said Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Blade Nzimande on Tuesday.

Nzimande made the remarks while addressing the TVET Month Dialogue in Johannesburg.

He said the country intends to produce world-class graduates who are able to grow the economy and help in the local job creation.

“There has been an extensive review of much of the TVET curricula to make them relevant and keep them current, and this will continue for the next several years. The focus at the moment is on digital and related skills to meet job demands driven by the fourth industrial revolution,” said Nzimande.

He explained that the government is finalizing skills strategy and the innovation strategy which includes creating the scarce, critical skills and occupations in high demand lists to guide program offerings and student enrolments at colleges.

“Entrepreneurship hubs are being established at TVET Colleges to support students to move into self-employment after completion of their programs. At various intervals, our universities align their study programs to these national priorities, whilst our TVET colleges are gradually aligning their program offerings to the needs of local employers and communities,” said the minister.

TVET Month is an annual event to introduce and encourage high school learners and those not in education, employment or training to enrol in vocational education and training and take up careers available in TVET colleges. (Xinhua)