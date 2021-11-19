La Liga preview, 19-22 November

WINDHOEK, NOV 19 -SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 14 action from La Liga, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 19 to Monday 22 November 2021.

The Blaugrana are still finding their feet after a tumultuous few months this season – which has included the dismissal of Ronald Koeman from the manager’s post – but veteran Gerard Pique knows that a local derby will be highly motivating on both sides.

“It is a game of great emotion and determination for both clubs,” said the centre-back. “We always want to get the better of Espanyol and to give our fans a reason to be proud out on the streets. We have been in a difficult moment this season, but all we can do is make sure we are fully focused and prepared for the 90 minutes on the pitch.”

Elsewhere, Real Madrid will look to avoid a banana skin when they head to Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes to take on Granada. Los Blancos have put themselves very much in the conversation for title winners, and in Vinicius Junior they have a player who is finally living up to his billing as one of the most exciting attackers in European football.

“I’m really happy with what I have been doing since the start of the campaign,” the Brazilian explained. “I just want to continue in this vein until the end of the season. [Manager Carlo] Ancelotti gives us lots of confidence. I keep working hard and keep listening to those around me. It’s important to have confidence.”

Other key games to watch from Spain include Sevilla hosting Alaves, Atletico Madrid taking on Osasuna in the capital city and Real Sociedad welcoming Valencia – with all three respective home teams chasing three points to keep up the pressure at or near the top of the log.

La Liga broadcast details, 19-22 November 2021

All times CAT

Friday 19 November

22:00: Levante v Athletic Bilbao – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Maximo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Saturday 20 November

15:00: Celta Vigo v Villarreal – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Maximo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

17:15: Sevilla v Alaves – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

19:30: Atletico Madrid v Osasuna – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

22:00: Barcelona v Espanyol – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Sunday 21 November

15:00: Getafe v Cadiz – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

17:15: Granada v Real Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

19:30: Elche v Real Betis – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

22:00: Real Sociedad v Valencia – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Monday 22 November

22:00: Rayo Vallecano v Mallorca – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

MultiChoice Namibia