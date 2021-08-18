Trending Now
Home National President Geingob mourns his staunch supporter Kazenambo
President Geingob mourns his staunch supporter Kazenambo
National

President Geingob mourns his staunch supporter Kazenambo

written by Derdy August 18, 2021

WINDHOEK, 18 August  —  “The Presidency has learned with sadness about the passing of the former Minister of Youth and Sport, Honorable Kazenambo Kazenambo,” Geingob announced on his Facebook Presidency page this morning.

Politically, Kazenambo Kazenambo is a well-known prominent figure in Geingob’s campaign to power.

When Geingob launched his presidential ambitions, Kazenambo is then known for advocating for none Oshiwambo President in the Namibian Parliament, which led to a reality in the 2007 SWAPO Congress when Geingob was officially elected as Vice- President of the ruling SWAPO Party.

Dramatically, before Kazenambo passed away he was not happy with the leadership style of the President he championed to power.

Critics of Geingob accused him of neglecting Kazenambo and the Swapo party youth leaders who assisted Geingob to notch top power of the country.

Geingob who could not personally acknowledge Kazenambo’s efforts to his Presidency only said that “Honorable Kazenambo will be remembered for the contributions he made towards the development of Namibia in several capacities in which he served the Namibian people”.

Geingob, a political scientist by graduation, opted to appoint relatively new people to his politics especially the youth whom many believe that the majority of his appointees will not make it at the upcoming SWAPO party 7th Congress since the majority are unknown to structures.

“During this hour of sadness for the family, President Dr. Hage G. Geingob extends sincere condolences to the family, comrades, and friends” Geingob’s statement concluded.

However social media is suggesting that Geingob must recognize Kazenambo with a State funeral due to his political credentials.

By NDN Reporter

