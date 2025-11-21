Trending Now
Opuwo Faces Sanitation Challenges Amid Water Shortages and Limited Resources

November 21, 2025

Opuwo, Nov.21– “Rome was not built in a day,” said Kasipo Kakondo, Mayor of Opuwo, addressing concerns over dirty streets in the town. Areas from the robot up to the Elections Office were observed to have accumulated waste despite ongoing efforts by town council workers.

The mayor said the town faces significant challenges, including water shortages and limited financial resources, which hinder waste management efforts. He urged residents to take responsibility for maintaining cleanliness, stressing that community cooperation is essential.

The sanitation problem affects the entire Opuwo urban constituency. Authorities warned that poor waste management can lead to the spread of diseases and negatively impact the town’s image. The Kunene region, known for its rich culture and traditions, attracts tourists, and maintaining clean public spaces is vital for public health and the local economy.

Town council workers continue to clean streets daily, but officials say sustainable improvement requires both municipal support and active participation from residents.

