Tragic Discovery of 2 Lifeless Male Twins Found in Black Plastic Bag at Dump Site

By Lylie Happiness

Windhoek, Namibia – Sept. 29 – The police in the Khomas region are appealing to the public for assistance in locating a woman believed to be responsible for the heart-wrenching discovery of two lifeless male infants on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at approximately 18:00, at the Kupferberg dumping site in the Khomas region, Windhoek.

According to Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, it is alleged that a member of the public, who was searching for food at the dump site, stumbled upon a black plastic bag that had been carefully wrapped in a towel. Upon opening the bag, a distressing and tragic find was made – the lifeless bodies of two male twins estimated to be between 7 and 8 months old.

As of now, no arrests have been made, and the identity of the suspect or suspects remains unknown. The police are urgently requesting the assistance of the public in providing any information that may lead to the identification and apprehension of the individual(s) responsible for this deeply distressing incident.

The police investigation into this tragic discovery continues as they work diligently to uncover the circumstances surrounding the abandonment of these innocent infants.- Namibia Daily News