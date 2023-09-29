Trending Now
Home NationalCrime Tragic Discovery of 2 Lifeless Male Twins Found in Black Plastic Bag at Dump Site
Tragic Discovery of 2 Lifeless Male Twins Found in Black Plastic Bag at Dump Site
Crime

Tragic Discovery of 2 Lifeless Male Twins Found in Black Plastic Bag at Dump Site

September 29, 2023

By Lylie Happiness

Windhoek, Namibia – Sept. 29 – The police in the Khomas region are appealing to the public for assistance in locating a woman believed to be responsible for the heart-wrenching discovery of two lifeless male infants on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at approximately 18:00, at the Kupferberg dumping site in the Khomas region, Windhoek.

According to Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, it is alleged that a member of the public, who was searching for food at the dump site, stumbled upon a black plastic bag that had been carefully wrapped in a towel. Upon opening the bag, a distressing and tragic find was made – the lifeless bodies of two male twins estimated to be between 7 and 8 months old.

As of now, no arrests have been made, and the identity of the suspect or suspects remains unknown. The police are urgently requesting the assistance of the public in providing any information that may lead to the identification and apprehension of the individual(s) responsible for this deeply distressing incident.

The police investigation into this tragic discovery continues as they work diligently to uncover the circumstances surrounding the abandonment of these innocent infants.- Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 9
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Woman conned out of more than N$350 000

May 10, 2018

City legal adviser’s fraud case postponed to November

August 3, 2018

Man shot by policeman

October 14, 2018

High-profile journalist kidnapped in Cameroon’s restive Anglophone region

February 22, 2019

Oshandumbala driver runs over sleeping child

May 20, 2022

5 American juveniles charged with murder of local...

February 9, 2019

Woman commits suicide at Mateke village

June 11, 2018

Fatal Altercation at Club ACE: Perpetrator Shot Dead...

September 4, 2023

Man allegedly kills girlfriend, commits suicide

September 13, 2018

Caprivi Concerned Group members arrested for alleged secessionist...

July 9, 2018