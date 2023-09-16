Old Mutual Foundation Extends Helping Hand to Schools Across Namibia

Staff Reporter

Windhoek, Sept. 16 – The Old Mutual Foundation (OMF) is excited to announce the selected schools that will benefit from the Chair & Desk Initiative. This initiative, aimed at enhancing the learning environment in Government schools across all 14 regions, represents a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing education and community development.

The Old Mutual Foundation received an impressive 838 applications, reflecting a substantial demand for repairs and new furniture. In response, the Old Mutual Foundation has pledged to initially assist two (2) schools in each of three (3) regions over a three-year period, commencing this year and concluding in 2026.

The selection process involved an extensive review, with the participation of two staff members from the Harold Pupkewitz Graduate School of Business at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST).

In addition to the enthusiastic response from schools, the Old Mutual Foundation received an impressive 81 applications from vendors across the nation. Selected vendors will be contacted based on their geographic proximity to submit quotations for repair and supply work by September 22, 2023.

As a starting point, the Old Mutual Foundation will provide assistance to the following regions and schools:

1. Zambezi Region: Chair and desk repairs at Silumbi Combined School, and the supply of new chairs and desks at Mavuluma Secondary School.

2. Omaheke Region: Chair and desk repairs at Gunichas Roman Catholic Primary School, and the supply of new chairs and desks at C. Ngatjizeko Primary School, as well as Drimiopsis Primary School (Sponsored by Futurenergy Consultancy CC).

3. Kunene Region: Chair and desk repairs at Okapara Mobile Unit (Ondao School), and the supply of new chairs and desks at Elias Amxab Combined School.

The Old Mutual Foundation firmly believes in the power of collective action to drive change. Therefore, we extend an invitation to individuals and corporate entities to join us in supporting this essential initiative. We are pleased to acknowledge the generous pledge of N$50,000 from Futurenergy Consultancy CC towards this initiative.