



Swakopmund, Oct 6-The first rally after the imposed Covid-19 lockdown was hosted this past weekend in Swakopmund and endorsed by the Namibia Motor Sport Federation (NMSF) and Walvis Bay Motor Club (WBMC). Though not a fully fletched rally not less than 25 vehicles entered. Among them 3 quad bikes and 7 motorbikes.



Zachary Martin who took honours by ending in the first place spoke to Motor Media Namibia (MMN) from Walvis Bay about the event and the rest of the year.



The Martin family is more than a racing family as both Zachary and his father Martin are regular competitors on various motorsport codes, ranging from rally, ovals, drags and circuit racing.

And this is what the Martin family is all about.



Martin junior already showed his steel when compete against much older and more experienced drivers on carious tracks, and took various podium spots.



Asking about his participation tis past weekend Martin said it was good to be back again on the tracks.



“It was pretty nice to be able to do a racing for a change after such a long year with Covid that affected a lot of people including the the racing family“ Martin told MMN.



We were quite a few cars though it was small Rally sprint event he added.



It was more of giving back to the community to show that motorsport is back and alive after this few months of Covid lockdown he said.



This 2020 Erongo Rally Sprint event on Saturday was more of a promotional round to show motorsport is live and to practice the social distancing and that we can adhere to the rules and regulations as per the authorities. The sprint was hosted on the outskirts of Swakopmund and consisted over six runs.



The 21-year old motorsports star informed MMN that they are already in discussions with the Motorsport control body NMSF to host more events before year end as many club and national events had to be cancelled due to Covid.



The ex-factory 4WD VW Polo comes from the stables of SA rally champ Hergen Fekken that took part on several Total Tara rallies in Namibia. His father Allan had the car and took part in several rallies with the POLO before giving it to his son Zachary.



The effect and repercussions was much bigger on the sport and due to the health and social distance regulations, the TOTAL TARA rally was postponed until end 2021.



The TOTAL TARA or just TARA as it is known is he biggest in Namibia and draw participants and spectators as far as from neighbouring countries in the region.

Reporter:Francois Lottering

