NTB Steps Up Tourism Compliance and Safety Crackdown Across Erongo

By John K.WaDisho

WALVIS BAY,September 8,The Namibia Tourism Board (NTB), in collaboration with the Namibian Police Force (NAMPOL) and other government partners, has intensified tourism compliance inspections and tourist-safety operations in the Erongo Region as part of its nationwide KNOW NTB Campaign, under the theme “Register. Comply. Thrive.”

Following the 31 August 2026 compliance deadline, the NTB has shifted the campaign from awareness and education to inspections and appropriate enforcement, urging tourism businesses to ensure that they maintain valid NTB registration, submit tourism levy returns and settle all outstanding tourism levies.

From 4 to 6 September 2026, a joint Tourism Compliance and Safety Operation was conducted across Walvis Bay, Swakopmund, Arandis, Henties Bay and Cape Cross.

The operation involved roadblocks, patrols, inspections and engagements with tourism operators and visitors. Among the compliance concerns identified were unregistered tourism businesses and tourism-related vehicles that failed to display the prescribed business particulars.

Non-compliant operators were informed of the applicable requirements, while establishments identified during the operation will be subjected to follow-up inspections to assess compliance.

Tourist safety was also a key component of the operation, with visitors receiving safety advice and NAMPOL contact information to enhance their security while travelling in the region.

At the Cape Cross Seal Reserve, approximately 58 international tourists were engaged and provided with safety information.

The NTB commended Chief Inspector Van Dúnem Da Fonsech and participating NAMPOL members for their continued efforts to strengthen the Tourism Protection initiative, while emphasising the need to progressively decentralise and expand the initiative to all regions, particularly identified tourism crime hotspots.

“The KNOW NTB Campaign is not only about enforcement. It is also about educating and supporting tourism businesses to comply with the applicable requirements. Following the 31 August 2026 compliance deadline, NTB has commenced regional awareness, inspection and enforcement operations. Through our collaboration with NAMPOL and other partners, we are also strengthening tourist safety and protecting Namibia’s reputation as a safe and trusted destination.”

Flora Quest, NTB Spokesperson said the Erongo operation marked the beginning of a broader regional rollout of the KNOW NTB Campaign.

“NTB will continue taking the KNOW NTB Campaign to other regions. We therefore encourage tourism operators to register with NTB, submit their levy returns, settle outstanding levies and comply with the prescribed operating standards. Our message remains clear,Register. Comply. Thrive.” Quest said

Compliance is a legal requirement,the NTB reminded all tourism businesses that registration with the Board is a legal requirement. Registered establishments are also required to submit their tourism levy returns and pay the applicable levies within the prescribed periods.

The Board said similar awareness, compliance and safety operations will be conducted in other regions in collaboration with NAMPOL and relevant stakeholders.- Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 27