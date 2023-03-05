Namibian Baby Expo spotlights child care, business opportunities for local entrepreneurs

WINDHOEK, March 5 — From baby clothing to toys, the first edition of the Baby Expo, held on Saturday in the Namibian capital of Windhoek, spotlighted early childhood development.

Magnolia Lawrence, the organizer of the expo, said the hosting of the expo aims to address challenges faced by parents locating services necessary in nurturing children.

“Most parents often struggle to access certain services easily. The expo is a consolidating effort to bring services to one central point and to fill the gap. I know that from my experience,” she said.

The event attracted nearly 30 exhibitors, including fertility clinics and educational institutions. The expo was intended to debunk stereotypes through access to information. “We have even invited some often derided as taboo to help those struggling with certain aspects regarding fertility and pregnancy, and possibly give them hope through access to information,” Lawrence added.

Local entrepreneurs also seized the chance to market, provide services and sell products.

For Marion van de Merwe from Kinderkinetics, the expo was a platform to promote the business that specializes in improving babies’ cognitive and physical development.

“Our participation here was motivated by our passion for ensuring healthy and holistic child care. Showcasing our services means providing quality information to parents and people to do what is best for children,” she said.

Faith Marais, the founder of Little Adventure, a company that sells assorted baby products, participated in the expo to network and for exposure.

“Apart from marketing the products, we hope to interact with people with common interests. Networking may lead to new partnerships. Another aim is to generate income and drive up sales,” she said.

Meanwhile, the expo provided a unique platform for both businesses and locals for mutual exchange. The excitement of some visitors at the expo was profound as they strolled various stalls displaying products.

“I learned much about services I had never known before, such as baby gyms, and I now know there to take my children in instances of obesity or delayed progress in areas such as motor skills,” said David Kavare, a 42-year-old parent based in Windhoek.

Besides, the event organizers are exploring ways to host the annual event in March.

“From the interest expressed at the expo, we hope to create a mobile application where local parents and aspirants can easily access information in one platform in the palm of their hands,” Lawrence said. (Xinhua)