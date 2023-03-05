Trending Now
Home NationalOpportunity Namibian Baby Expo spotlights child care, business opportunities for local entrepreneurs
Namibian Baby Expo spotlights child care, business opportunities for local entrepreneurs
Opportunity

Namibian Baby Expo spotlights child care, business opportunities for local entrepreneurs

March 5, 2023

WINDHOEK, March 5  — From baby clothing to toys, the first edition of the Baby Expo, held on Saturday in the Namibian capital of Windhoek, spotlighted early childhood development.

Magnolia Lawrence, the organizer of the expo, said the hosting of the expo aims to address challenges faced by parents locating services necessary in nurturing children.

“Most parents often struggle to access certain services easily. The expo is a consolidating effort to bring services to one central point and to fill the gap. I know that from my experience,” she said.

The event attracted nearly 30 exhibitors, including fertility clinics and educational institutions. The expo was intended to debunk stereotypes through access to information. “We have even invited some often derided as taboo to help those struggling with certain aspects regarding fertility and pregnancy, and possibly give them hope through access to information,” Lawrence added.

Local entrepreneurs also seized the chance to market, provide services and sell products.

For Marion van de Merwe from Kinderkinetics, the expo was a platform to promote the business that specializes in improving babies’ cognitive and physical development.

“Our participation here was motivated by our passion for ensuring healthy and holistic child care. Showcasing our services means providing quality information to parents and people to do what is best for children,” she said.

Faith Marais, the founder of Little Adventure, a company that sells assorted baby products, participated in the expo to network and for exposure.

“Apart from marketing the products, we hope to interact with people with common interests. Networking may lead to new partnerships. Another aim is to generate income and drive up sales,” she said.

Meanwhile, the expo provided a unique platform for both businesses and locals for mutual exchange. The excitement of some visitors at the expo was profound as they strolled various stalls displaying products.

“I learned much about services I had never known before, such as baby gyms, and I now know there to take my children in instances of obesity or delayed progress in areas such as motor skills,” said David Kavare, a 42-year-old parent based in Windhoek.

Besides, the event organizers are exploring ways to host the annual event in March.

“From the interest expressed at the expo, we hope to create a mobile application where local parents and aspirants can easily access information in one platform in the palm of their hands,” Lawrence said.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 12
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

REBEKKA SEIBES HITS MTC JACKPOT, THANKS GOD

February 23, 2023

MTC Launches Mega Summer Spin&Win

December 13, 2021

Horticulture Production Loan Facility

February 11, 2018

Finnish Minister, delegation to explore potential business partnerships...

October 25, 2018

Seven graduates welcomed through O&L Talent Attraction Program

February 12, 2019

MSR – Entrepreneurs in the making

November 7, 2018

Development Bank of Namibia donates N$1 million to...

February 22, 2023

Sound mental health key to economic progression

July 9, 2019

Kapana chefs to cook off in Windhoek

August 1, 2018

Production Loans

February 11, 2018

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.