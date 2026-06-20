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New Zealand on alert as bird flu detected in Australia
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New Zealand on alert as bird flu detected in Australia

June 20, 2026

WELLINGTON, June 20  — New Zealand is well prepared for a potential incursion of highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1) after the virus was detected in a wild seabird in Western Australia, a senior official said on Saturday.

Several government departments have stepped up monitoring and preparedness efforts, Minister for Biosecurity and Food Safety Andrew Hoggard said in a statement.

“Since the H5N1 strain of bird flu started spreading around the world, New Zealand’s geographical isolation has protected us and given us time to prepare,” Hoggard said.

Australia has confirmed the H5N1 2.3.4.4b bird flu strain in a migratory seabird in Western Australia, with a nearby giant petrel also suspected. No poultry cases or mass deaths have been reported.

“We are watching the situation closely and remain in close contact with Australian authorities,” Hoggard said, adding New Zealand cannot prevent the virus from arriving via wild birds and that eradication would be unlikely if it establishes in native populations.

The minister urged farmers, backyard poultry owners and outdoor recreationists to strengthen biosecurity and report clusters of sick or dead birds, saying there is no food safety risk and the risk to human health remains low. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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