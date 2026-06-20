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Home accident 1 killed, 2 injured after Panama-flagged vessel hit in drone attack in Black Sea
1 killed, 2 injured after Panama-flagged vessel hit in drone attack in Black Sea
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1 killed, 2 injured after Panama-flagged vessel hit in drone attack in Black Sea

June 20, 2026

PANAMA CITY, June 19  — One crew member was killed and two others injured after a Panama-flagged vessel was hit in a drone attack in the Black Sea, the Panama Maritime Authority said Friday.

One of the injured was in serious condition, the authority said in a statement, citing preliminary information about the attack, which occurred on Thursday.

The authority said it had activated relevant protocols to obtain official information on the incident and was in contact with the parties involved and competent authorities to verify details and determine the condition of the crew. The vessel was able to continue sailing.

The authority recommended that all Panama-flagged vessels take necessary security measures and, whenever possible, avoid transiting Ukrainian and Russian waters in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

Panama is one of the world’s largest ship registry countries. In January, a Panama-flagged vessel was hit by a drone attack in the Black Sea. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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