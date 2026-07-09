NATO summit fails to close rifts: Russian spokesperson

MOSCOW, July 9– NATO failed to resolve divisions among allies at the Ankara summit, despite attempts to project unity, said Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Wednesday.

“The cracks in the transatlantic bond have not gone anywhere, even despite the fact that the leaders of European countries and Canada were blatantly displaying their loyalty to Washington,” she said.

“The issue of Greenland is not being resolved according to the American scenario. The resentment over the fact that alliance members, in Washington’s view, did not behave like allies when the United States needed their support has not gone away,” Zakharova noted.

NATO will continue its course toward the militarization of Europe, the buildup of military potential and further support for Ukraine, viewing Russia as a key and long-term threat to Euro-Atlantic security and preparing for an armed conflict with it, the spokesperson added.

During the summit, NATO member states pledged 70 billion euros (about 80 billion U.S. dollars) in military aid to Ukraine this year and to maintain at least the same level of aid in 2027.

Under pressure from the Trump administration, NATO members in June 2025 agreed to raise their military spending to 5 percent of gross domestic product by 2035. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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