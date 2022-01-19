Namibia’s informal trade of fresh produce sector cushions unemployment

WINDHOEK, Jan. 19 — Trade of agricultural produce in the informal sector is proving the last line of survival for many people in Namibia’s capital, Windhoek.

It is late afternoon, and Ongava Street in Okuryangava Township in Windhoek was bustling with activity. Informal stalls marked by colorful sunshades erected along the street cluttered the space. Amidst other items, the sight of a variety of fresh produce is hard to miss and overlook.

“Fresh produce is my sole source of income now,” said Selma Shetu from Windhoek on Monday.

Shetu, who worked at a formal job, turned to the trade when she lost her job following the COVID-19 outbreak and initial stringent measures by the government during the lockdown period in 2020.

Although the informal market was also affected by lockdown measures, following full re-opening of the economy, it was easier to venture into compared to other sectors, according to the traders.

“When business activities resumed, I used my little savings to join this informal trade because all I needed was a space unlike other sectors with cumbersome registration processes. Selling fresh produce this way is my lifeline for survival,” she said.

She is not the only one. Along Monte Christo Road in Havana informal settlement on the outskirts of Windhoek, Festus Haingura, aged 31, also sold various items, dominantly fresh produce.

“From this trade, I can support my family,” said Haingura, who has been selling at the spot since August 2021.

The informal traders generate between 2,800 and 15,000 Namibian dollars (about 188 and 1,007 U.S. dollars).

“But it is not easy. As you can see, the area is congested with similar products. Competition is high because just like I resorted to this, someone new sets up business every other day,” Shetu said.

Meanwhile, traders’ efforts also aid agricultural production by local farmers.

“We contribute to the value chain. Because without sellers, farmers’ toil would be in vain,” Haingura said.

The domestic economy remained positive in the third quarter of 2021, with the agriculture and forestry sector posting strong growth of 5.9 percent.

Alex Shimuafeni, statistician general and chief executive officer of Namibia Statistics Agency said that the agriculture, forestry, and Fishery sector in Namibia contributed N$3.4 billion (about 228 mln U.S. dollars) to GDP in the third quarter of 2021.

“The Agriculture subsector recorded the highest contribution of 4.5 percent, followed by the Fishing subsector (2.8 percent) and Forestry subsector (0.3 percent),” Shimuafeni said.

Despite good proceeds and growth marked for the sector, some challenges persist.

“Cool storage space can be a challenge as fresh produce have a short shelf life. Every time a tomato goes to waste, it is a dollar lost. But we will not give up,” said Shetu.

In the interim, the traders are also maximizing on social media platforms to market their products.

“I update on my WhatsApp status through which I also source clients,” Shetu said.

“Perhaps also employ other agents or venture into mobile selling. But for now, this is my bread and butter, my survival,” said Haingura.

The informal sector employs about 57 percent of the country’s populace, according to the 2018 Namibian Labour Force Survey. (Xinhua)