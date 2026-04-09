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Namibia’s annual inflation slows further to 2.1 pct in March
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Namibia’s annual inflation slows further to 2.1 pct in March

April 9, 2026

WINDHOEK, April 9 — Namibia’s annual inflation rate for March 2026 dropped to 2.1 percent, compared to 4.2 percent recorded in March 2025, according to the latest Namibia Consumer Price Index bulletin released on Thursday.

Annual inflation in February also dropped to 2.4 percent from 3.6 percent during the same period last year. Namibia Statistics Agency Statistician General Alex Shimuafeni said that the main contributors to the March slowdown were housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels, which contributed 1.1 percentage points, followed by food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Monthly inflation stood at 0.2 percent, from zero percent observed in the previous month, the report said. Further analysis shows that the inflation in the Khomas Region, which hosts the capital Windhoek, exceeded the national average of 2.1 percent. Meanwhile, the report said core inflation stood at 2.9 percent, higher than the headline inflation rate.

The Namibia Consumer Price Index is published monthly and is used to track price movements affecting households and businesses nationwide. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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