Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah: The potential first female president of Namibia

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, March 12 — Namibia could be getting its first female president if the ruling party, the South West Africa People’s Organisation (SWAPO), wins the upcoming elections next year. This announcement was made by current President Hage Geingob during a recent Central Committee meeting of the party.

Geingob called on all party members to support the Vice President of the party, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, as the presidential candidate for the elections next year. Nandi-Ndaitwah currently serves as Namibia’s minister for International Relations and Cooperation.

Geingob also warned against the creation of factions within the party following the elections. He emphasized that SWAPO will have only one candidate, Nandi-Ndaitwah and that all members should support her regardless of their personal opinions or disagreements.

The potential candidacy of Nandi-Ndaitwah has been met with mixed reactions in Namibia. While some have welcomed the idea of a female president and praised her experience and leadership skills, others have expressed concern over her ties to the ruling party and the need for a more independent president.

Namibia is a country that has made significant strides in gender equality, particularly in the political sphere. The country has a relatively high proportion of women in parliament, and women have held key positions in government in the past.

If Nandi-Ndaitwah becomes Namibia’s next president, she will join a small but growing number of female heads of state in Africa. Currently, only a handful of African countries have female presidents, including Ethiopia, Liberia, and Mauritius.

The upcoming elections in Namibia are likely to be closely watched both domestically and internationally, with the potential for significant implications for the country’s future direction. The outcome of the elections will also be an important moment for women’s representation and leadership in Namibia and beyond.

In conclusion, the possibility of Namibia’s first female president is an important development in the country’s political landscape. While there are differing opinions on Nandi-Ndaitwah’s potential candidacy, the fact that a woman is being considered for the highest office in the land is a positive step towards greater gender equality in Namibia and Africa as a whole. The upcoming elections will be an important moment for Namibia’s democratic journey and for women’s leadership in the country. – Namibia Daily News