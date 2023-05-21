Namibia welcomes first tourists from China in three years

WINDHOEK, May 21 — Namibia welcomed the first group of tourists from China over the past three years on Friday evening following the disruption of travel by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 20 tourists who departed from Hangzhou city in southeastern China made their first stop in neighbouring Zimbabwe, where they visited Victoria Falls, one of the many world wonders before proceeding to Namibia.

Namibia, like the rest of the world, was adversely affected by the pandemic and the government in February stressed the need to revive its tourism sector.

During the week-long tour, the Chinese tourists will be hosted by Way-Way Travel Namibia and they will visit Namibia’s Etosha National Park, the Quiver tree forest, and Sossusvlei, one of Namibia’s most spectacular landmarks with its red dunes, white salt pan and Deadvlei, located in the southern part of the Namib Desert, in the Namib-Naukluft National Park as well as the coastal area of Walvis Bay and Swakopmund.

“This is the biggest Chinese group we have received from China since China opened its tours for groups,” said Lissy Lee from Way-Way Travel Namibia. (Xinhua)