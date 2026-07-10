China’s top legislator meets Namibian president, premier of DPRK cabinet

EIJING, July 10 — China’s top legislator Zhao Leji met with Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and Premier of the Cabinet of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Pak Thae Song, respectively, in Beijing on Friday.

During his meeting with Nandi-Ndaitwah, Zhao, chairman of the National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that China is willing to work with Namibia to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, carry forward the traditional friendship, deepen practical cooperation, and continuously enhance the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between China and Namibia.

Zhao said that China’s NPC is willing to enhance exchanges and cooperation with the Parliament of Namibia, deepen collaboration on multilateral platforms such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union, and contribute to common development.

Noting that the friendship between Namibia and China has a long history and continues to grow stronger, Nandi-Ndaitwah said that the Namibian side adheres to the one-China principle and stands ready to carry out close cooperation with China in various fields, including the economy and trade, infrastructure, agriculture and minerals.

Namibia also stands ready to enhance exchanges between legislative bodies with China and to continuously deepen the friendly sentiments between the two peoples, Nandi-Ndaitwah added.

During his meeting with Pak, Zhao pointed out that the strategic guidance of the top leaders of the two parties and the two countries is the greatest strength and fundamental guarantee of bilateral relations.

Zhao said that China is willing to work with the DPRK to implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders, carry forward traditional friendship, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, enhance exchanges among legislative bodies, share experience in governing the Party and the country, and promote a greater development of bilateral relations.

Pak, who is also a member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea and vice president of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK, said that the DPRK side is willing to work with the Chinese side in accordance with the strategic guidance of the top leaders of the two parties and the two countries.

Pak said that the DPRK side will take the opportunity of the joint commemoration of the 65th anniversary of the DPRK-China Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance to strengthen coordination and cooperation, deepen exchanges among legislative bodies, and promote new developments in DPRK-China relations. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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