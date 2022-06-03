Trending Now
Sports

Namibia netball teams to take part in COSANA tri-nations event

June 3, 2022

WINDHOEK, June 3 — Namibian netball teams are set to participate in the Confederation of Southern Africa Netball Association (COSANA) tri-nations event in Malawi from June 12-16.
COSANA on Wednesday unveiled what it called its “first-ever tournament after many years of non-action on its ground,” adding that the tournament would be contested between Malawi, Namibia, and Zimbabwe.
In May, Netball Namibia (NN) announced that its under-19 and senior national teams are scheduled to take part in the games.

 

The tournament, according to NN, is the ideal stage to prepare the senior team for the Africa World Cup Qualifiers set for August 20-25, 2022 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Namibia sits 22nd in the world rankings, Zimbabwe is ranked highest of the trio at 7th, while Malawi ranks 12th.
Meanwhile, the U-19 team will use the tri-nations to prepare for the Region 5 Youth Games scheduled for December 2022 in Malawi. (Xinhua)

 

