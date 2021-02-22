Namibia bow out of AFCON U-20.

WINDHOEK, Feb. 22-- Namibia bowed out of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations tournament after losing 1-0 to Burkina Faso on Sunday. The defeat came after Namibia had previously lost 2-0 to Tunisia and drawn 1-1 against the Central Africa Republic, ending their campaign with one point in Group B. "We were a bit short of numbers upfront. The result shows you the level of our football in the country as these boys have not played local matches for over two years," Namibia coach Jamez Britz told Xinhua. The ongoing AFCON U-20 tournament is taking place in Mauritania.Xinhua.