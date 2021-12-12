Geingob Extends Condolences to ‘Gruesome’ Road Accident Families

WINDHOEK, DEC 12 – President Hage Geingob on Sunday extended his condolences to the families of the gruesome road accident that took place between Okahandja and Otjiwarongo in the early hours of Friday, 10 December 2021.

In a statement released by the Presidency, Geingob said “I am saddened by the news of the accident between Otjiwarongo and Okahandja around four o’clock on Friday morning in which 15 people are reported dead. This devastating incident happened at a time when Namibia is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, specifically the new variant Omicron. It is therefore saddening for our nation to be confronted with such news of lives lost in preventable road accidents, especially during this time of the year when people are travelling for holidays and to reunite with their loved ones whom they have not seen in a long time.”

He further called for road users, especially drivers to exercise caution on the road in order to prevent needless loss of lives.

“As we mourn the loss of these precious lives and others over the long weekend, I urge for greater vigilance and call upon all drivers on our roads to observe and respect rules for road users by ensuring among others, that they don’t drink and drive, drive within the speed limit, take due diligence when overtaking, do not overload and that vehicles are in a roadworthy condition.”

“On behalf of the Government and people of Namibia, I extend heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of this horrific accident and others during the long weekend. May their souls rest in eternal peace.”

President Hage G. Geingob has requested the safety and security cluster to ensure that all the necessary measures are put in place to ensure that road fatalities are kept to a minimum through among others better controls at roadblocks as the country heads into the festive season. – musa@namibiadailynews.info