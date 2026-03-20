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Russia says strike on Iranian port risks drawing Caspian states into conflict
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Russia says strike on Iranian port risks drawing Caspian states into conflict

March 20, 2026

MOSCOW, March 20– Russia on Friday warned that Israel’s attack on Iran’s northern port of Bandar Anzali could heighten regional tensions and risk drawing Caspian states into the military conflict.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a statement that Wednesday’s strike on Bandar Anzali, a key trade and logistics hub on the Caspian Sea, has affected the economic interests of Russia and other regional countries maintaining transport links with Iran.

Zakharova noted that the Caspian region has traditionally been regarded as a zone of peace and cooperation, adding that the “reckless and irresponsible actions” pose a risk of drawing the Caspian states into the military confrontation.

She also expressed concern over the expanding scope of missile and air strikes targeting Iran, adding that the U.S.-Israeli coalition continues to fuel the spread of the conflict they started in the Middle East.

She called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and urged renewed diplomatic efforts to prevent a further escalation in the Middle East and beyond. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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