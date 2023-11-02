MICT and Ministry of Sport Join Forces to Promote National Unity through Sports

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Nov. 2 — The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) and the Ministry of Sport, Youth, and National Service, in collaboration with the Namibia Sports Commission, jointly unveiled the new National Team Sports gear featuring the ‘My Namibia, My Country, My Pride’ logo today in Windhoek.

During the launch event, ICT Minister Dr. Peya Mushelenga emphasized that outfitting the national teams in the country’s colours will play a significant role in fostering patriotism and national unity through sports. He further underscored the importance of utilizing sports as a means of strengthening the nation.

Hon. Agnes Tjongarero, the Minister of Sports, expressed her appreciation for the partnership between the two ministries, recognizing it as an initiative aimed at deepening national pride and unity through sports.

Under this partnership, MICT will provide financial support and attire with all national teams in tracksuits bearing the national colours, thus promoting the country’s national symbols. This support will remain in effect for one year, further strengthening the bond between sports and national identity.