China issues yellow alert for heavy snow

BEIJING, Jan. 6 -- China's national observatory on Monday issued a yellow alert for heavy snow in the country's northern and western regions. From Monday evening to Tuesday evening, heavy snow is expected to hit parts of Heilongjiang, Shaanxi, Henan, Shanxi, Hebei, Shandong and Tibet, according to the National Meteorological Center. The center suggested local authorities take precautions to keep roads, railways, as well as electricity and telecommunications infrastructure safe, and advised residents to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities. China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue. Xinhau