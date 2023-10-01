Black Queens to Face Namibia in Next Round of WAFCON 2024 Qualifiers

Staff Reporter

ACCRA, Oct. 1 – On Friday, September 29, 2023, Ghana’s female senior national team, the Black Queens, secured an impressive 12-0 aggregate victory over the ‘She-Amavubis’ of Rwanda in the second leg of their 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers, held at the Accra Sports Stadium.

This resounding victory came on the heels of the Black Queens’ dominant 7-0 win against the same opponent in the first leg at the Kigali Pele Stadium in Rwanda, just last Wednesday.

Rwanda, however, faced this crucial match without their Head Coach, Grace Nyinawumuntu, who had been suspended by the Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) due to comments made about the Ghanaian team. In her absence, stand-in coach Theogenie Mukamusonera led the team with a strong defensive strategy.

The crowd had to wait for 22 minutes before witnessing the first goal, as winger Alice Kusi unleashed a remarkable strike that hit the post before finding the net.

Kusi continued to shine, doubling her tally just four minutes later by heading in a cross from Princella Adubea.

Eleven minutes later, Kusi completed her hat-trick in style, capitalizing on a great team effort initiated by Grace Asantewaa and Evelyn Badu.

Evelyn Badu, too, had a remarkable performance, securing her third goal of the tie with a powerful drive that eluded Rwanda’s goalkeeper, Uwamahoro, and extended Ghana’s lead.

Despite both teams making halftime changes, the second half saw little alteration in the game’s dynamics.

Stella Nyamekye put the icing on the cake with a solo effort, scoring two minutes into added time and sealing the victory by placing the ball beyond substitute goalkeeper Angeline Ndakimana.

Following this comprehensive victory, the Black Queens are now set to face Namibia in the next round, following Namibia’s 5-2 aggregate win over The Gambia.

Ghana will host the first leg of this upcoming match in November, with the return fixture scheduled for December.

The Black Queens’ impressive performance in these qualifiers is a testament to their strength and depth as a team. They are now eyeing the WAFCON 2024 title and are determined to win their first championship since 2002.