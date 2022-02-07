Man stabbed multiple times after intervening in domestic squabble

KATUTURA, FEB 7 – A man was stabbed to death after he intervened in a domestic matter between a couple. Police report that on Saturday between 21h00 and 22h00 at Erf 3122 Anemone Street Khomasdal, a 22 year old man was quarreling with his girlfriend and the deceased intervened with the intention of playing the peacemaker. However, the suspect did not take kindly to the intervention and a fight immediately ensued.

“It is alleged that the suspect was quarreling with his girlfriend and the deceased intervened to stop the quarrel, the suspect started to fight with deceased and he stabbed the deceased with a sharp object. The suspect handed himself at Katutura Police Station, today (Sunday) and the next of kin of the deceased were informed and Police investigation continues.”

The deceased was identified as 23 year old Namibian male O’Neal de Wee.

In Katutura a security guard shot a man who was trying to flee from a business the latter had broken into. The incident happened on Sunday at around 03h00 at Madams Shisa and Take Away at Hans Dietrich street at Khomasdal.

“It is alleged that the suspect who is a security guard shot the victim while he was trying to flee from the scene after he broke into the business premises. The victim sustained serious injuries on lower back abdomen and he is

admitted at Katutura Hospital Intensive Care Unit. Police investigation continues.” – info@namibiadailynews.info