MTC Stresses Accountability to Sponsorship Beneficiaries

SWAKOPMUND, FEB 7 – Upholding contractual obligations, emphasizing accountability and transparency are among key elements MTC underlined as essential to its sponsorship beneficiaries. This, according to Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer at MTC, Tim Ekandjo, who spoke on Monday during MTC’s annual Brand Management Capacity and Skills Indaba in Swakopmund.

“As a benefactor, we are consistent in our expectations from all our beneficiaries. If you are falling short of our expectations, we are open to engage you and explore and provide guidance where it is necessary to ensure that you deliver towards a common objective. Additionally, and very important, is transparency and accountability in all your affairs, especially in your quarterly reports to us.”

The Indaba served to remind and stress to all of its 12 sponsorship beneficiaries about sponsorship contractual obligations, as well as imparting necessary leadership and sustainable skills to the beneficiaries.

The focus of this year’s indaba was on sharing relevant leadership skills and institutional governance and sustainable and management knowledge that will aid the beneficiaries’ organizations in catapulting their organizations towards competency in reaching their respective institutional mandates.

“With a line-up of seven speakers, the day-long event was enriched with expert knowledge in subjects ranging from ethical leadership, conflict resolution, sport management, branding and social media marketing, creating and maintaining healthy media relations, and public speaking and presentation,” read a statement from MTC.

The MTC beneficiaries are: Namibia Hockey Union, Namibia Horseracing Union, Netball Premier League, Nestor “Sunshine”

Boxing Academy, Salute Boxing Academy, Kilimanjaro Boxing Academy, NFA Cup, Namibia National Youth Games, Dr. Hage Geingob Cup, HopSol, and Windhoek Fashion Week. – musa@namibiadailynews.info