Speak out against violence, urges Sioka

By Lylie Happiness

Oshakati, 27 Nov. – To end gender based violence in the country, the Minister of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare Doreen Sioka urged people speak out against it.

Sioka was speaking at the launch of the 16 days of activism against GBV at Ongwediva where she said all people should act and speak out with one voice against all forms of GBV in Namibia.

Although GBV can take place anywhere, Sioka said it often happens in the private sphere such as family.

She stated that GBV and violence against children is a global pandemic that affects 1 in 3 women in their lifetime and according to the Namibia Demographic Health Survey (2013), the GBV prevalence rate stands at 33% in Namibia.

In 2021, police recorded a total of 1 378 rape cases countrywide, whose victims were 18 years and above.

Approximately 477 rape cases were reported in 2021 and about 3 499 women reported all types of violence perpetrated against them.

Sioka said the nation is disturbed by these increasing numbers of rape cases.

According to the Namibian Police, most of these criminal acts are committed by family members or community members known to the victims.

“We have learnt over the few months that the danger has spread not only to the girl child but the boy child has become prey to unscrupulous members of society as well,” she said.

According to Sioka, these incidences are happening in homes, communities, and localities by the fathers, uncles, and brothers, and to some extent by mothers, aunts, and sisters.

She said GBV or violence against children is not only a government issue but also an issue that needs to be addressed in a well-coordinated manner by community members, church leaders, traditional leaders and all service providers.

Sioka said the current situation of GBV in the country presents obstacle to the attainment of gender equality and equity and the development of Namibia.

“It also imposes arbitrary restrictions on or deprivation of fundamental freedoms, rights and peace in private and public life,” she said, adding that GBV reflects and reinforces inequity between men and women and compromises their health, dignity, security and autonomy.

Sioka said when people are united to fight the scourge of GBV, they will emerge victorious in this fight.

She urged Namibians to stand for one another and be their brothers’ and sisters’ keeper.

“Report any form of abuse to law enforcement agencies to save a life as they cannot afford to turn a blind eye when they see someone being abused.”

Sioka urged parents, guardians, teachers and community workers to train and educate children, especially the boy child on positive masculinity and positive norms of non-violence.

“As a nation, let us emphasize on prevention by instilling a culture of respect and care for one another,” she noted.

Sioka called on Namibians to raise children with principles of love, respect and a sense of responsibility, saying if they do this, they will prevent and eliminate potential GBV and build a peaceful nation.