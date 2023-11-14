Madison Metals Secures Renewal of Key Uranium Exploration License in Namibia

Staff Reporter

TORONTO, Canada, November 14 – Madison Metals Inc. (CSE: GREN) (OTCQB: MMTLF) has confirmed the renewal of Exclusive Prospecting License 7011 (EPL-7011) in the Madison North project area, Namibia. This strategic land acquisition bolsters the company’s portfolio and extends its footprint in a well-established uranium belt.

The renewal of EPL-7011, in which Madison Metals holds an 85% interest, is in line with the company’s strategic objective to broaden its presence in this uranium-rich region. Current initiatives focus on targeted exploration and drilling to uncover potential deposit expansions on adjacent concessions.

Duane Parnham, Executive Chairman and CEO of Madison Metals emphasized that the extension of EPL-7011, supported by a technical report under NI 43-101, “affirms our commitment to sustain and expand our presence in this uranium-abundant region.”

“We aim to strategically advance our uranium assets, with a specific focus on creating value for shareholders through sensible and environmentally conscious geological exploration,” he added.

Madison Metals upholds a cautious approach, ensuring that exploration and development activities align with environmental responsibility and stakeholder value. The company remains dedicated to advancing its uranium assets strategically while prioritizing shareholder value through thoughtful and environmentally conscious exploration efforts.

The renewal of EPL-7011 follows the successful transfer of Exclusive Prospecting Licences 8531 (EPL-8531) and 8115 (EPL-8115) to PennyWort Investments (Pty) Ltd, majority-owned by Madison (85%) in collaboration with the Company’s Namibian partners (15%).

For more detailed information about Madison Metals’ prospecting licenses in Namibia, kindly visit the company’s official website.