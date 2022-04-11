Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica M23 announces withdrawal from villages in NE DR Congo
M23 announces withdrawal from villages in NE DR Congo
Africa

M23 announces withdrawal from villages in NE DR Congo

April 11, 2022

KINSHASA, April 11– The March 23 Movement (M23), a rebel group, on Sunday announced its withdrawal from the villages it took earlier in the northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The announcement came after intensified fighting in the past couple of days between the DRC army and the M23 rebels, who had captured several localities in the Rutshuru territory of North Kivu province.

In a statement, the M23 said it has taken “the decision to withdraw, once again, from its newly conquered positions… to allow the management of its concerns through a frank and fruitful dialogue with the Congolese government.”

The M23 “never intended to conquer spaces to rule them… Our only motivation is the peaceful settlement of the crisis” between the group and the Congolese government, the statement said.

Tensions have been on the rise for several weeks in North Kivu between the army and the M23, which has been accused by the army of shooting down a United Nations helicopter on March 29, killing all eight peacekeepers onboard.

The M23 is a group of former rebels of the National Congress for the Defense of the People (CNDP). The name came from the March 23, 2009, agreement between the CNDP and the Congolese government. M23 leaders have accused the government of failing to respect that agreement. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 30
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

SADC rallies behind AfCFTA to grow Africa’s trade.

July 12, 2020

Zambian president deploys army to quell violence ahead...

August 1, 2021

AU to unveil memorial wall to honor fallen...

May 24, 2019

Zimbabwe accelerates vaccine acquisition to reach herd immunity

September 30, 2021

Mozambique makes significant progress in wildlife conservation: CITES...

May 3, 2018

S. African president welcomes COVID-19 collaboration for benefit...

July 21, 2021

More than 4,000 girls impregnated in eastern Zambia...

January 3, 2019

Libyan navy rescues 120 migrants off western coast

April 24, 2018

UNEP urges Africa to integrate fight against COVID-19,...

February 5, 2021

Tanzanian president arrives in Uganda for signing of...

April 11, 2021



www.mersinmeslek.com - www.izmir24.org - www.escortbursali.com - www.izmirescort.info.tr - www.izmirescort.biz.tr - www.mersinescortelif.com - www.mersinbakliyat.com - www.escort-izmir.org - www.samsuni.net - www.ankara-escort.asia - www.amasyaescort.org - www.istanbulbescort.com - www.izmir-eskort.org - www.eskisehires.com