Tanzania’s Zanzibar First Vice-President Hamad dies at 77

DAR ES SALAAM, Feb. 17 — Tanzania’s Zanzibar First Vice-President Seif Sharif Hamad died on Wednesday at the Muhimbili National Hospital where he was admitted for treatment.

Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi said in a statement that Hamad, 77, died at 11:26 a.m., adding that he was admitted to the hospital on Feb. 9. The statement did not mention Hamad’s illness.

Mwinyi declared seven-day national mourning during which the Zanzibar national flag will fly at half-mast.

He said the death of Hamad has robbed Zanzibar of a patriotic and courageous leader.

“On behalf of the citizens, I am taking this opportunity to send my condolence message to the family, relatives, the ACT-Wazalendo party, and to all Tanzanians following the death of the First Vice-President,” the statement quoted Mwinyi as saying.

At the same time, Tanzanian President John Magufuli also sent condolences to Zanzibar’s President and the people of Zanzibar on the death of the First Vice-President who doubled as ACT-Wazalendo chairman.

Mwinyi appointed Hamad as Zanzibar’s First Vice President in early December 2020 following a decision by the opposition ACT-Wazalendo party to join the Government of National Unity.