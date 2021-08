Windoek,17 August- Former minister of youth and transport Kazenambo Kazenambo passed away at the age of 58 in a Windhoek hospital.This was was confirmed by general National planning commission director General Obed Kandjoze.

He served as Deputy Minister of Local and Regional Government, Housing and Rural Development until 2010, and as Minister of Youth, National Services, Sports and Culture. Until 2012. He was a member of the SWAPO Politburo.

Our condolences to the bereaved family.