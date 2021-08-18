MESSAGE OF CONDOLENCES FOR THE LATE FORMER MINISTER KAZENAMBO KAZENAMBO

WINDHOEK, 18 August — The Honourable McHenry Venaani enjoins the Namibian citizenry in mourning the untimely demise of the Late former Minister Kazenambo Kazenambo. Upon learning of the death of Mr. Kazenambo Kazenambo, the Honourable Venaani was overcome by sadness. He extends his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family.

By virtue of his passing, Namibia has become poorer. Death has robbed this country of a dedicated servant of the people, an individual unwavering in his beliefs and ideals. Mr. Kazenambo always used his platform to speak truth to power, regardless of the implications such actions may have had.

The late Mr. Kazenambo served in a number of different portfolios; prior to independence, he worked as a journalist for both the Namibia Press Agency (NAMPA) and the Voice of Namibia radio programme. Following the attainment of independence, Mr. Kazenambo became an advisor to then-Prime Minister Geingob in 1996. In 2004, he was appointed the Deputy Minister of Regional, Local Government and Rural Development. Once more in 2010, he was appointed Minister of Youth, National Service, Sport and Culture until 2012.

The late Mr. Kazenambo has never shied away from criticizing the government and its failures. His presence was imposing and he was a towering political figure with a low tolerance for mismanagement in whatever form it manifested itself. A true son of the Namibian soil and staunch advocate of restorative justice. He was a man of great magnitude and he was held in high regard by his colleagues. Mr. Kazenambo’s legacy shall long endure.

The Honourable Venaani expresses his heartfelt sympathy to the family of Mr. Kazenambo and wishes them strength during this solemn period. The Honourable Venaani hopes that they find comfort in knowing that Mr. Kazenambo ran his race admirably and forever etched his name into the history books of this country.

May his soul rest in perfect everlasting peace.

– NDN Reporter