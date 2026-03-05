Trending Now
Italy ready to offer Gulf countries defense support
Italy ready to offer Gulf countries defense support

March 5, 2026

ROME, March 5 — Italy does not intend to enter a war, but is willing to send defensive assistance to Gulf countries amid rising Middle East tensions, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Thursday.

In a live interview with Italian radio station RTL 102.5, Meloni said Italy, together with Britain, France and Germany, intends to provide defensive assistance to Gulf countries, particularly in air defense.

She said the move aims to help protect tens of thousands of Italian citizens and about 2,000 Italian troops stationed in the region, noting that the Gulf area is vital for energy supplies.

Expressing concern over the escalating situation in the Middle East, Meloni warned of a growing crisis for international law. She said the current conflict risks triggering further escalation with unpredictable consequences and could have repercussions for Italy.

On whether U.S. military bases in Italy could be used for operations against Iran, Meloni said no such request had been made.

“Italy is not at war and does not intend to enter a war,” she said, adding that the use of American military bases in Italy continues to comply with existing bilateral agreements.

According to Meloni, the arrangements are based on agreements signed in 1954 that have been updated over time, under which several military facilities in Italy are made available to the United States.

The prime minister said her government is also closely monitoring potential economic consequences of the crisis, stressing the need to prevent speculation that could drive up energy and food prices. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

