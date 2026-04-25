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Iraq’s Kurdistan region reports over 800 attacks since late February
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Iraq’s Kurdistan region reports over 800 attacks since late February

April 25, 2026

BAGHDAD, April 25  — Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region was hit by 809 drone and missile attacks between Feb. 28 and April 20, leaving 20 civilians dead and 123 others wounded, local authorities said Saturday.

In a statement, the media and information department of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said most of the attacks targeted civilian areas despite the region’s declared neutrality in ongoing regional conflicts.

It said civilians and the private sector suffered the heaviest human and material losses. Erbil province recorded the highest number of incidents, with 477 attacks, including 419 drone strikes and 58 missile strikes, according to the statement.

The attacks killed 10 civilians and wounded 83 others. The KRG said the attacks were carried out against civilian areas under various “unfounded pretexts.”

The attacks came amid heightened regional tensions following joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran beginning Feb. 28. Iran and its regional allies responded with attacks targeting Israeli and U.S. interests across the Middle East. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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