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Iraqi PM urges armed groups to operate under state authority
Middle East

Iraqi PM urges armed groups to operate under state authority

May 28, 2026

BAGHDAD, May 28 — Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi on Wednesday urged all armed groups in the country to operate under the umbrella of the state, according to al-Zaidi’s media office.

Al-Zaidi’s call came in response to a statement issued by the office of Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, leader of the Shiite National Movement, who announced the separation of its armed wing Saraya al-Salam from the movement and ordered its personnel to integrate into the state.

Praising the move, al-Zaidi characterized the initiative as an important step toward strengthening internal stability, reinforcing the principle of restricting weapons to the state, and supporting the security forces, said a statement by al-Zaidi’s media office.

Al-Zaidi also called on all armed groups to follow the same “responsible national path and operate under the umbrella of the state,” emphasizing that the state is the sole authority entitled to monopolize arms and enforce the law.

This move marks a significant milestone for Iraq as its government has constantly called armed groups to dismantle paramilitary structures, restrict weapons to state control, and fully assert the rule of law across the country. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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