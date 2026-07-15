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U.S. protest prompts Israel to lift Ben Gurion ban on U.S. refueling planes after just one day
International

U.S. protest prompts Israel to lift Ben Gurion ban on U.S. refueling planes after just one day

July 15, 2026

JERUSALEM, July 15 — The Israeli Transport Ministry on Wednesday lifted a ban on U.S. military refueling planes landing at Ben Gurion International Airport, just a day after it was imposed, following a U.S. protest, Israel’s state-owned Kan TV News reported.

The Israel Airports Authority (IAA), which operates under the ministry, had issued the temporary ban on Tuesday citing capacity concerns during the peak summer travel season.

U.S. military aircraft have occupied more than half of the airport’s parking capacity, with 34 planes currently on site, exceeding the U.S. commitment last month to reducing its presence from 72 to 20 aircraft.

The congestion threatened the cancellation of some 50,000 flight tickets by the end of the month, according to IAA CEO Sharon Kedmi.

However, the United States later conveyed a protest to Israel, leading the ministry to direct air traffic control units to lift the ban.

According to Kan, Israeli Transport Minister Miri Regev said some U.S. military aircraft would be relocated from Ben Gurion International Airport to Israeli military bases, bringing the number remaining at the airport in line with the level previously agreed by the two sides. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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