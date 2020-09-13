President Geingob expresses condolences to the Boois family.



Windhoek, Sept 13-President Geingob has learned with sadness about the passing of Mr. Seth Mathaba Boois. Mr. Boois passed away in Windhoek on Thursday, 10 September 2020. Geingob lauds his contribution to the game of football in Namibia.



In his message of condolences to the Boois family and the football fraternity in general, President Hage G. Geingob says:

“Namibia has lost a man of many talents. Seth Boois was not only talented footballer and coach. He was also a writer. He will be

remembered for his immense and passionate contributions as a soccer

player and coach of the Brave Warriors, which he managed between 1998 and 1999. Due to his love for mentoring younger players, he also coached the Namibian under 23-football team. May his soul rest in peace.”

During this difficult period of mourning, President Geingob expresses his heartfelt condolences to his wife, Mrs Yvonne Boois, the children and encourages the family to find solace in the word of James 1:5:

“If any of you lack wisdom, he should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to him.”

Mr. Seth Boois was a former coach of the Namibian national football team, the Brave Warriors and later served as Technical Director of the Namibia Football Association. He passed away at age of 60 years.

NDN Reporter