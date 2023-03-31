Sundowns Close to Signing Namibian International Prins Tjiueza

Staff Writer

JOHANNESBURG, March 31 — Mamelodi Sundowns is a South African professional soccer team that has been making waves in the sport for its constant pursuit of improvement. They are known for their business model, which involves acquiring the finest established talents and identifying emerging stars to bolster their squad. The team is now reportedly interested in acquiring the services of Namibian international Prins Tjiueza, who currently plays for Liria Prizren in Kosovo.

According to reports from the South African soccer publication Soccer-Laduma, Sundowns has been tracking Tjiueza for some time now and may make their move to sign him at the end of the current season. Meetings between Tjiueza, his representatives, and Sundowns have already taken place, and while the deal is not done, it is estimated to be between 80% and 90% complete. Tjiueza has also met with Sundowns officials before and after a game against Cameroon, and his parents have reportedly discussed the move with Sundowns officials at their home ground.

Tjiueza is a versatile player who can play as an attacking midfielder or striker, and his skills are evident from videos shared on social media. His current playing location in Europe makes him an attractive acquisition for Sundowns.

Sundowns’ interest in emerging talents like Tjiueza highlights their commitment to improving their squad, not only with established players but also with up-and-coming stars. While other clubs may focus on established players, Sundowns is willing to give emerging talents a chance to develop and showcase their skills.

If the deal goes through, Tjiueza’s addition could be a significant boost to Sundowns’ squad, particularly in the creative midfield role. The potential acquisition shows the team’s ambition to continue its success in the future.

In conclusion, Mamelodi Sundowns’ pursuit of Prins Tjiueza highlights the team’s commitment to constantly improving their squad by acquiring established talents and emerging stars. The team’s willingness to take a chance on young players like Tjiueza demonstrates their ambition to continue their success in the future. While the deal is not done, the potential acquisition of Tjiueza could be a game-changer for Sundowns and could help the team achieve their goals in the upcoming seasons. – Namibia Daily News