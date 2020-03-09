NWR introspects

Windhoek, March 09– During the period from 17 to 26 February 2020, Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) leadership team underwent an introspection concerning progress on implementing its 2017 – 2022 Strategic Plan. In particular, the retreat aimed to assess progress made at achieving NWR mandate, vision, mission and core values as well as what can be improved to live up to the Tourism Industry norms and standards.

“With the volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous business environments of the 21st Century, we as a business saw an opportunity to introspect on how we have fared ever since we developed our Strategic plan three years ago. So many changes have taken place within the sector, and the drive towards guest satisfaction through operational and service excellence, aligning the company culture to a service-oriented culture and making the customer experience seamless are key focus areas going forward” said Dr Matthias Ngwangwama, NWR Acting Managing Director.

Equally, during the retreat, NWR took time to pay attention to possible mitigation strategies to deal with the effects of the Coronavirus that has profoundly impacted the tourism sector. “It was an opportunity for us to ensure that our team is ready to achieve our key objectives within the next year. One thing that I must say is that I was pleased to see how team members that attended the retreat showed a burning desire to rededicate themselves to serving our clients in the best way possible” said Dr Ngwangwama.

NDN Stafer