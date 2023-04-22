Namibian Defence Attaché Bids Farewell to Sri Lanka After Strengthening Ties

NDN Staffer

Colombo, April 22 — The outgoing Defence Attaché of Namibia, Brigadier General Titus Simon, paid a farewell visit to the Navy Commander Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera at the Navy Headquarters on April 20, 2023. During the visit, the two officials discussed several matters of mutual interest and exchanged views on strengthening the existing ties between their respective countries.

Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera expressed his gratitude to Brigadier General Titus Simon for his contributions during his tenure as the Defence Attaché in New Delhi and accredited to Sri Lanka. He also extended his best wishes for Brigadier General Titus Simon’s future endeavours.

The meeting between the two officials was an opportunity to reinforce the friendly relations between Sri Lanka and Namibia. The exchange of mementoes at the end of the meeting signified the importance of the occasion and the strong bond between the two nations.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of defence diplomacy in strengthening bilateral relations. Defence Attachés play a significant role in promoting and maintaining the defence and security relationship between nations. They act as a bridge between the two countries defence establishments and facilitate cooperation in areas such as training, joint exercises, and information sharing.

Namibia and Sri Lanka have enjoyed cordial relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries. Over the years, the two nations have collaborated in various fields such as education, trade, and defence. The recent visit of the Defence Attaché of Namibia is a testament to the growing relationship between the two countries.

In conclusion, the farewell call of Brigadier General Titus Simon on the Navy Commander Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera highlighted the strong ties between Namibia and Sri Lanka. The exchange of views and mementoes was a testament to the importance of defence diplomacy in promoting bilateral relations. The meeting provided an opportunity to strengthen the existing cooperation between the two nations and explore new areas of collaboration. – Namibia Daily News