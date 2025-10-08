Trending Now
Home NationalAgriculture Namibia urges youth to embrace tech-driven farming for food security
Namibia urges youth to embrace tech-driven farming for food security
AgricultureNational

Namibia urges youth to embrace tech-driven farming for food security

October 8, 2025

WINDHOEK, Oct. 8  — Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Wednesday urged the country’s young people to embrace modern, technology-driven agriculture, warning that the sector faces an aging workforce and growing climate challenges that threaten long-term food security.

Addressing the Agricultural Outlook Conference 2025 in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia, Nandi-Ndaitwah said the future of Namibia‘s economy depends on revitalizing agriculture through youth participation, innovation, and investment.

Although food and nutrition security have improved, some level of undernourishment persists, she noted, adding that it is imperative for the country to create a conducive environment through connectivity, creativity, and access to finance for agriculture to serve its purpose.

She said agriculture remains the largest employer in Namibia, with about 70 percent of the population relying directly on livestock and crop value chains.

According to Nandi-Ndaitwah, the government has made agriculture one of the eight critical economic enablers as well as a key priority in the Sixth National Development Plan.

The plan links farming directly to industrialization, job creation, and food self-reliance, reflecting what she described as a “deliberate decision to place agriculture at the heart of Namibia‘s development.”

“Agriculture is not only about food — it is about dignity, sovereignty, and our place in the global economy,” Nandi-Ndaitwah said, stressing that the government is committed to strengthening partnerships with farmers, agribusinesses, and investors to expand irrigation, improve market access, and promote value addition.

The president also urged the adoption of climate-resilient, smart farming methods, such as improved soil management, water-efficient irrigation, and digital innovation, to counter droughts, land degradation, and shifting weather patterns.

This year’s Agricultural Outlook Conference, under the theme “Harvesting the Future,” brought together farmers, researchers, agribusiness leaders, and international experts to explore strategies for inclusive growth, sustainability, and youth empowerment across Namibia‘s agricultural value chains. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 74
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

U.S. agricultural exports to China to hit record...

February 19, 2021

The Capricorn Foundation strives above and beyond to...

June 30, 2023

Statement Headspring Investments

March 4, 2024

Farmers thrilled with good rainfall received at Otjiwarongo

April 5, 2018

Southern Africa cattle population growth decreasing due to...

June 5, 2019

 Tanzanian woman pioneers in hydroponic farming.

March 26, 2021

Namibia’s crop prospects, food security dwindling amid drought:...

April 22, 2024

Project launched to improve governance, support services in...

April 4, 2023

Supporting Namibia’s Food Security: WFP’s Impact in Numbers...

May 21, 2023

Scientists call for reduced reliance on pesticides for...

May 26, 2021
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.