Namibia urges youth to embrace tech-driven farming for food security

WINDHOEK, Oct. 8 — Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Wednesday urged the country’s young people to embrace modern, technology-driven agriculture, warning that the sector faces an aging workforce and growing climate challenges that threaten long-term food security.

Addressing the Agricultural Outlook Conference 2025 in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia, Nandi-Ndaitwah said the future of Namibia‘s economy depends on revitalizing agriculture through youth participation, innovation, and investment.

Although food and nutrition security have improved, some level of undernourishment persists, she noted, adding that it is imperative for the country to create a conducive environment through connectivity, creativity, and access to finance for agriculture to serve its purpose.

She said agriculture remains the largest employer in Namibia, with about 70 percent of the population relying directly on livestock and crop value chains.

According to Nandi-Ndaitwah, the government has made agriculture one of the eight critical economic enablers as well as a key priority in the Sixth National Development Plan.

The plan links farming directly to industrialization, job creation, and food self-reliance, reflecting what she described as a “deliberate decision to place agriculture at the heart of Namibia‘s development.”

“Agriculture is not only about food — it is about dignity, sovereignty, and our place in the global economy,” Nandi-Ndaitwah said, stressing that the government is committed to strengthening partnerships with farmers, agribusinesses, and investors to expand irrigation, improve market access, and promote value addition.

The president also urged the adoption of climate-resilient, smart farming methods, such as improved soil management, water-efficient irrigation, and digital innovation, to counter droughts, land degradation, and shifting weather patterns.

This year’s Agricultural Outlook Conference, under the theme “Harvesting the Future,” brought together farmers, researchers, agribusiness leaders, and international experts to explore strategies for inclusive growth, sustainability, and youth empowerment across Namibia‘s agricultural value chains. (Xinhua)

