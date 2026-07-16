IAEA condemns reported drone strike killing ZNPP chief engineer

VIENNA, July 16– International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi on Wednesday condemned the reported drone strike that killed the chief engineer of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), calling it an “unacceptable attack.”

The IAEA said on social media platform X that it had been informed by Russia that the plant’s chief engineer was killed in a drone strike near the site on Wednesday. Grossi said the reported incident represented an unacceptable attack on the plant and its management, posing a serious threat to nuclear safety.

“The IAEA calls for an immediate end to all attacks on or near nuclear sites and their staff,” Grossi said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the IAEA expressed concern in a statement over recent drone attacks in Enerhodar, where most ZNPP staff live. According to the plant, several employees and subcontractors were among the casualties in attacks on July 12, while additional strikes damaged civilian infrastructure.

As one of Europe’s largest nuclear facilities, the ZNPP has repeatedly faced nuclear safety challenges since the escalation of the Ukraine crisis. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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