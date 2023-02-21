GIPF to Halt Payments to Unenrolled Pensioners and Beneficiaries by Feb 28, 2023

WINDHOEK, Feb. 21 — The GIPF will suspend monthly benefit payments during March 2023 to all those pensioners, spousal and children beneficiaries who have not yet enrolled on the Fund’s new biometric enrolment system by 28 February 2023. This will also affect all those members who entered retirement at the end of January 2023.

The Fund launched the new biometrics enrolment and verification system on 01 August 2022 and has since embarked on nationwide outreach to raise awareness and to enrol pensioners and affected beneficiaries to secure their monthly pension benefits going forward.

According to the GIPF CEO and Principal Officer Mr David Nuyoma, “Enrolment on the Biometric system is key to ensuring that the Fund pays benefits to the rightful beneficiaries and on time. On average, the Fund pays N$220 million per month in pension benefits and fully understands the safety net this provides too many Namibian families”.

As such, pensioners and beneficiaries are encouraged to come and enrol with our mobile teams which are currently in the regions as per the daily radio announcements, as well as at all our regional offices countrywide without delay.