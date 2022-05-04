All three indecent assault accused granted bail at Oshakati

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, 3 May 2022 – A 23-year-old man, who opened a case of indecent assault against two men and was himself arrested the same day on the same charge, were granted bail in the Oshakati Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Two others accused of the same charge, Franky Cloete (27), a doctor, and teacher Brian Kavungo, appeared in the magistrate’s court in connection with events at a party on Monday night. The 23-year-old’s name cannot be revealed because of being an alleged rape victim. – Namibia Daily News