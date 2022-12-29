Trending Now
Home InternationalSPORTS Pele, “The King of Football” dies at 82
Pele, “The King of Football” dies at 82
SPORTS

Pele, “The King of Football” dies at 82

December 29, 2022

SAO PAULO, Dec. 29 — Former Brazilian football star Pele, three-time World Cup champion, died on Thursday at the age of 82 in a hospital in Sao Paulo, a victim of colon cancer, his doctors officially reported.
The Athlete of the Century had been hospitalized since November 29 at the Albert Einstein hospital, in Sao Paulo. The hospitalization took place due to a respiratory infection after he contracted COVID-19, and for the reassessment of the treatment of colon cancer. On Thursday afternoon, the hospital announced the death of “the King”.
The report of the Israelita Albert Einstein Hospital said, “the Hospital confirms with regret the death of Edson Arantes does Nascimento, Pele, today December 29, 2022, at 3:27 p.m., due to the failure of multiple organs, as a result of the progression of colon cancer associated with your previous medical condition.”
Israelita Albert Einstein Hospital sympathizes with the family and everyone who suffers from the loss of our dear King of Football added the report.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 34
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Big names missing, but World Cup holders France...

November 21, 2022

Hamilton beats Verstappen in opening practice for inaugural...

December 4, 2021

Brazil in talks with Guardiola’s agent: reports

April 8, 2022

Germany crash out of World Cup despite victory...

December 2, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo: My problems with Manchester United will...

November 21, 2022

Champions League exit highlights Barca’s decline

December 9, 2021

Atletico assure top-four finish while Sevilla still have...

May 12, 2022

Ghana beat S.Korea 3-2 in World Cup Group...

November 28, 2022

Preview: Top 4 spots up for grabs, Chelsea...

March 11, 2022

Dortmund fans hope for turnaround in Bundesliga

January 9, 2022