Brave Warriors COSAFA 2022 squad named

By Joe-Chintha Garises

WINDHOEK, July 1 – National men’s soccer team head coach Collin Benjamin on Thursday (30 June) announced a 24-member squad that will represent Namibia in the 2022 COSAFA Cup.

The Brave Warriors will depart for Pretoria, South Africa on Saturday 02 July 2022 where they will set up camp for a week before heading for Durban, the venue of the tournament.

The COSAFA Cup tournament will run from 05-17 July 2022.

The Brave Warriors squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Kamaijanda Ndisiro, Edward Maova, and Mbemutjua Mata.

Defenders: Aprocius Peter, Denzil Haoseb, Charles Hambira, Ivan Kamberipa, Tuli Ngenovali Nashixwa and Kennedy Amutenya.

Mid-Fielders: Marcel Papama, Wesle Katjiteo, Dynamo Fredricks, Immanuel Heita, Ngero Katua, Tjipenandjambi Karuuombe, Prinz Tjiueza, Steven Damaseb, Uetuuru Kambato, Wndel Rudath, Amseb Salomon and Asalom Iimbondi.

Forwards: Bethuel Muzeu, Lionell Routh, and Godwin Eiseb.