Reporters without Borders: Namibia leads in press freedom in Africa
Current Affairs

May 6, 2023

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, May 6 — Namibia has been ranked as the country with the highest level of press freedom in Africa by the watchdog organisation, Reporters without Borders. The Press Freedom Index report was released on May 3, coinciding with the commemoration of Press Freedom Day.

According to Hon Dr Peya Mushelenga, the Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Namibia’s ranking in the report reinforces the country’s commitment to good governance, transparency, accountability, and functional democracy, and cements its position as a leader in terms of press freedom on the continent and globally.

Dr Mushelenga stressed that freedom of expression, which is a driver of all other human rights, will be protected by the Namibian government without any discrimination. He added that any violation of these human rights is a violation of the principle on which the Namibian nation was founded to attain independence.

The Minister also stated that the government will continue to promote press freedom, as enshrined in Article 21 of the Namibian Constitution. He assured Namibian citizens that a conducive environment will be maintained to ensure access to quality, timely, and accurate information. – Namibia Daily News

