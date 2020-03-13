Former general manager of Beijing cultural investment company arrested for graft

BEIJING, March 13 -- Dai Zigeng, former vice chairman and general manager of the Beijing Cultural Investment Development Group Co., Ltd., was arrested over charges of taking bribes, Beijing prosecutors announced Friday. The People's Procuratorate of Beijing Municipality approved the arrest of Dai, also former deputy Party chief of the company. The Beijing municipal supervisory committee has completed the investigation and transferred the case for prosecution, according to the procuratorate in a statement. Xinhua