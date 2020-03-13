Arsenal manager Arteta tested positive for COVID-19

LONDON, March 13 -- Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club confirmed late on Thursday evening. And their London Colney training center has been closed. "Arsenal personnel who had recent close contact with Mikel will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines. We expect this to be a significant number of people from Colney, including the full first-team squad and coaching staff, as well as a smaller number of people from our Hale End Academy which we have also temporarily closed as a precaution," said the London side. Arsenal is due to play against Brighton on Saturday. The Gunners said they will talk with the Premier League, Football Association and relevant clubs around their forthcoming matches. "It is clear we will not be able to play some fixtures on their currently scheduled dates." A few minutes earlier, Premier League just said matches will go ahead as scheduled this weekend, although three Leicester players showing symptoms of coronavirus and Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy in quarantine as a precaution for a family member admitted to hospital with symptoms of respiratory illness. So far, the only Premier League match affected by the outbreak of coronavirus is the game between Arsenal and Manchester City. The match scheduled on Wednesday has been postponed, following the news that Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis has recently contracted coronavirus. A few Gunners players were in self-isolation as they met Marinakis after their Europa League game with Olympiacos on 27th February. The 14-day isolation period for Arsenal players expires on Thursday. Xinhua